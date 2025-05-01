Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Chemical Equilibrium
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Chemical Equilibrium
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
15. Chemical Equilibrium / Chemical Equilibrium / Problem 4
Problem 4
If the concentration of reactant A is 0.5 M and product B is 0.5 M at equilibrium, what will happen if more reactant A is added?
A
The concentrations will remain unchanged.
B
The concentration of product B will decrease.
C
The reaction will shift to produce more product B.
D
The reaction will shift to produce more reactant A.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer