Introduction to Chemistry
Chemical Equilibrium
Chemical Equilibrium
15. Chemical Equilibrium / Chemical Equilibrium / Problem 3
Problem 3
In a concentration vs. time plot, what indicates that a reaction has reached equilibrium?
A
The line for products reaches its peak.
B
The line for reactants reaches zero.
C
The lines for reactants and products intersect.
D
The lines for reactants and products plateau.
