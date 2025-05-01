Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Chemical Equilibrium
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Chemical Equilibrium
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
15. Chemical Equilibrium / Chemical Equilibrium / Problem 5
Problem 5
In the Haber process for ammonia synthesis, how does increasing pressure affect the equilibrium position?
A
It has no effect on the equilibrium position.
B
It shifts the equilibrium to the right, favoring the formation of ammonia.
C
It shifts the equilibrium to the left, favoring the formation of reactants.
D
It decreases the rate of the forward reaction.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer