Chemistry Gas Laws
11 Gases / Chemistry Gas Laws / Problem 3
Problem 3
A gas occupies a volume of 3.0 L at a pressure of 2.0 atm. If the volume is increased to 6.0 L, what is the new pressure?
A
0.5 atm
B
2.0 atm
C
4.0 atm
D
1.0 atm
