Introduction to Chemistry
Chemistry Gas Laws
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 5
What is the formula for Gay Lussac's law?
A
v
1
/n
1
= v
2
/n
2
B
p
1
v
1
= p
2
v
2
C
v
1
/t
1
= v
2
/t
2
D
p
1
/t
1
= p
2
/t
2
