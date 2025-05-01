Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Chemistry Gas Laws
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Chemistry Gas Laws
11 Gases / Chemistry Gas Laws / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following statements correctly describes how Boyle's law can be derived from the ideal gas law?
A
By keeping temperature and moles constant, the ideal gas law reduces to Boyle's law.
B
By keeping volume and temperature constant, the ideal gas law reduces to Boyle's law.
C
By keeping pressure and temperature constant, the ideal gas law reduces to Boyle's law.
D
By keeping pressure and moles constant, the ideal gas law reduces to Boyle's law.
