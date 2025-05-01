Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Classification of Matter
Classification of Matter
3. Matter and Energy / Classification of Matter / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does the periodic table help in understanding chemical reactions?
A
By showing the physical states of elements
B
By providing the atomic mass of compounds
C
By identifying elements and their properties
D
By listing all possible chemical reactions
