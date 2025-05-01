Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Classification of Matter
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Classification of Matter
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
3. Matter and Energy / Classification of Matter / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following best describes a compound?
A
A substance made of two or more different elements chemically bonded
B
A mixture of elements and compounds
C
A substance made of one type of atom
D
A homogeneous mixture of gases
AI tutor
0
Show Answer