Introduction to Chemistry
Classification of Matter
3. Matter and Energy / Classification of Matter / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following elements is correctly matched with its symbol?
A
Potassium (P)
B
Sodium (S)
C
Iron (Fe)
D
Calcium (Ca)
