Introduction to Chemistry
What is a complete ionic equation?
Using solubility rules, determine which of the following compounds is aqueous: PbCl2, Na2SO4, AgBr, CaCO3.
In the reaction 2 K3PO4(aq) + 3 Ca(NO3)2(aq) → Ca3(PO4)2(s) + 6 KNO3(aq), how many potassium ions are present in the complete ionic equation?
Construct the complete ionic equation for the reaction: BaCl2(aq) + Na2SO4(aq) → BaSO4(s) + 2 NaCl(aq).
What is the net ionic equation for the reaction: 2 KI(aq) + Pb(NO3)2(aq) → PbI2(s) + 2 KNO3(aq)?