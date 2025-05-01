Skip to main content
Complete Ionic Equations
7. Chemical Reactions / Complete Ionic Equations / Problem 3
In the reaction 2 K3PO4(aq) + 3 Ca(NO3)2(aq) → Ca3(PO4)2(s) + 6 KNO3(aq), how many potassium ions are present in the complete ionic equation?