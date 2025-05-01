Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Complete Ionic Equations
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Complete Ionic Equations
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
7. Chemical Reactions / Complete Ionic Equations / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is a complete ionic equation?
A
An equation that shows all compounds as ions, including solids, liquids, and gases.
B
An equation that shows all aqueous compounds as ions and solids, liquids, and gases in their molecular form.
C
An equation that shows only the reactants in their ionic form.
D
An equation that shows only the ions that participate in the reaction.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer