Introduction to Chemistry
Complete Ionic Equations
2 of 5
7. Chemical Reactions / Complete Ionic Equations / Problem 2
Problem 2
Using solubility rules, determine which of the following compounds is aqueous: PbCl
2
, Na
2
SO
4
, AgBr, CaCO
3
.
A
CaCO
3
B
PbCl
2
C
Na
2
SO
4
D
AgBr
