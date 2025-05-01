Skip to main content
Density of Non-Geometric Objects
Density of Non-Geometric Objects
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Density of Non-Geometric Objects / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is water displacement?
A
The amount of water moved out of the way when an object is totally submerged.
B
The change in water temperature when an object is submerged.
C
The process of measuring the density of an object.
D
The amount of water evaporated when heated.
