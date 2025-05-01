Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Density of Non-Geometric Objects
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Density of Non-Geometric Objects
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Density of Non-Geometric Objects / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which principle is used to determine the volume of an object using water displacement?
A
Archimedes' principle
B
Bernoulli's principle
C
Boyle's law
D
Pascal's principle
AI tutor
0
Show Answer