Introduction to Chemistry
Record the final water level, submerge the object, and then record the initial water level to determine the volume displaced.
Record the initial water level, submerge the object, record the final water level, and subtract the initial from the final water level.
Submerge the object, record the initial water level, and then weigh the object to estimate the volume based on mass.
Weigh the object, submerge it, and record the change in water temperature to assess the displacement.