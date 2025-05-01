Skip to main content
Dilutions
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
If you have 100 mL of a 2 M solution and dilute it to 500 mL, what is the molarity of the diluted solution?
A
2 M
B
0.4 M
C
0.5 M
D
1 M
