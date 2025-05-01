Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Dilutions
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
13. Solutions / Dilutions / Problem 4
Problem 4
You need to prepare 2 L of a 0.2 M solution from a 1 M stock solution. How much stock solution should you use?
A
800 mL
B
1000 mL
C
400 mL
D
200 mL
