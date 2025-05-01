Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Dilutions
13. Solutions / Dilutions / Problem 1
What is the primary purpose of performing a dilution on a solution?
To change the solvent in the solution.
To decrease the concentration of the solution.
To increase the volume of solute in the solution.
To increase the concentration of the solution.
