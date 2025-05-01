Introduction to Chemistry
Which of the following is a correct conversion factor for converting inches to centimeters?
You are given 200 inches and need to convert it to meters. Which of the following setups correctly cancels out the unwanted units?
Convert 45.0 grams to ounces using the conversion factor 1 ounce = 28.3495 grams. What is the result with the correct significant figures?
Given the conversion factors: 1 minute = 60 seconds, 1 hour = 60 minutes, and 1 day = 24 hours, how would you convert 1,000,000 seconds to days?
Why are conversion factors crucial in dimensional analysis?