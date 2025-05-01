Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
Dimensional Analysis
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Dimensional Analysis / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following is a correct conversion factor for converting inches to centimeters?
A
1 inch = 2.54 centimeters
B
1 inch = 0.54 centimeters
C
1 inch = 1.54 centimeters
D
1 inch = 3.54 centimeters
