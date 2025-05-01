Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
Problem 1
Dimensional Analysis
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Dimensional Analysis / Problem 3
Problem 3
Convert 45.0 grams to ounces using the conversion factor 1 ounce = 28.3495 grams. What is the result with the correct significant figures?
A
1.590 ounces
B
1.59 ounces
C
1.6 ounces
D
1.587 ounces
