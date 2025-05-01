Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Dimensional Analysis / Problem 2
You are given 200 inches and need to convert it to meters. Which of the following setups correctly cancels out the unwanted units?
A
200 inches x (2.54 cm/1 inch) x (1 m/100 cm)
B
200 inches x (100 cm/1 m) x (2.54 cm/1 inch)
C
200 inches x (1 m/2.54 cm) x (1 inch/100 cm)
D
200 inches x (1 inch/2.54 cm) x (100 cm/1 m)
