Dipole Moment (Simplified)
Problem 5
Consider a molecule of NaCl and HCl. How do the charges differ between these two compounds, and what does this imply about their bonding?
A
Both NaCl and HCl have partial charges indicating polar covalent bonding.
B
NaCl has full charges indicating ionic bonding, while HCl has partial charges indicating polar covalent bonding.
C
Both NaCl and HCl have full charges indicating ionic bonding.
D
NaCl has partial charges indicating polar covalent bonding, while HCl has full charges indicating ionic bonding.
