Introduction to Chemistry
Dipole Moment (Simplified)
Problem 1
10. Chemical Bonding / Dipole Moment (Simplified) / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is electronegativity?
A
The ability of an element to attract electrons to itself.
B
The ability of an element to donate electrons.
C
The ability of an element to form covalent bonds.
D
The ability of an element to form ionic bonds.
