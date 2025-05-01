Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Dipole Moment (Simplified)
Dipole Moment (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding / Dipole Moment (Simplified) / Problem 3
Problem 3
If the electronegativity of chlorine is 3.0 and that of hydrogen is 2.1, what is the difference in electronegativity and does this bond have a dipole moment?
A
0.4, and it has a dipole moment.
B
0.4, and it does not have a dipole moment.
C
0.9, and it has a dipole moment.
D
0.9, and it does not have a dipole moment.
