Introduction to Chemistry
Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified) / Problem 2
As you move from radio waves to gamma rays across the electromagnetic spectrum, what happens to the wavelength, frequency, and energy?
A
Wavelength and frequency both increase, while energy decreases.
B
Wavelength decreases, frequency increases, and energy increases.
C
Wavelength decreases, frequency decreases, and energy increases.
D
Wavelength increases, frequency decreases, and energy decreases.
