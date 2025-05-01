Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified) / Problem 5
Problem 5
Who introduced the concept of photons in the context of electromagnetic radiation?
A
Albert Einstein
B
James Clerk Maxwell
C
Niels Bohr
D
Isaac Newton
AI tutor
0
Show Answer