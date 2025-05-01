Skip to main content
Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)
Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified) / Problem 4
Problem 4
If the wavelength of a wave is 600 nm, what is its frequency? (Use the speed of light, c = 3 x 10
8
m/s)
A
4 x 10
14
Hz
B
5 x 10
14
Hz
C
3 x 10
14
Hz
D
6 x 10
14
Hz
