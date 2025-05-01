Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Electronic Structure: Electron Spin
Electronic Structure: Electron Spin
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electronic Structure: Electron Spin
How would you fill an orbital with two electrons according to the Pauli exclusion principle?
Both electrons with spin down.
Both electrons with spin up.
One electron with spin up and one with spin down.
One electron with no spin and one with spin up.
