Electronic Structure: Electron Spin
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electronic Structure: Electron Spin / Problem 4
Problem 4
In a given orbital, if the first electron has a spin of +1/2, what must be the spin of the second electron?
A
-1/2
B
0
C
+1/2
D
+1
