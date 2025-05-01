Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Electronic Structure: Electron Spin
Problem 1
Electronic Structure: Electron Spin
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electronic Structure: Electron Spin / Problem 2
Problem 2
What does the Pauli exclusion principle state about electrons in an orbital?
A
No two electrons in an orbital can have the same spin.
B
Electrons in an orbital do not have defined spins.
C
Electrons in an orbital must have the same spin.
D
An orbital can hold a maximum of three electrons.
