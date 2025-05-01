Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Electronic Structure
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electronic Structure / Problem 3
Problem 3
In the p subshell, how many orbitals are present and what is their significance?
1 orbital, which determines the energy level.
5 orbitals, each with the same orientation.
3 orbitals, each with a different orientation in space.
2 orbitals, which determine the atom's size.
