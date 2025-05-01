Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Electronic Structure
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electronic Structure / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the correct order of the electronic structure of an atom from the outermost to the innermost part?
A
Shell, subshell, orbital
B
Shell, orbital, subshell
C
Subshell, orbital, shell
D
Orbital, shell, subshell
