Introduction to Chemistry
Electronic Structure
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electronic Structure / Problem 4
What is the significance of the 'd' subshell in an atom?
It has a complex shape and can hold up to 10 electrons.
It is not a recognized subshell.
It is spherical and can hold up to 2 electrons.
It is dumbbell-shaped and can hold up to 6 electrons.
