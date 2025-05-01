Introduction to Chemistry
Which component of an energy diagram represents the maximum energy structure along a reaction coordinate?
Given an energy diagram where the transition state is at 150 kJ and the reactants are at 50 kJ, calculate the activation energy.
A reaction with an activation energy of 20 kJ is compared to one with 80 kJ. Which reaction is faster?
What does a negative Gibbs free energy (ΔG) indicate about a chemical reaction?
In a biochemical reaction, ΔG is -15 kJ and ΔH is -10 kJ. What can be inferred about the reaction?