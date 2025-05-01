Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
15. Chemical Equilibrium / Energy Diagrams / Problem 2
Problem 2
Given an energy diagram where the transition state is at 150 kJ and the reactants are at 50 kJ, calculate the activation energy.
A
100 kJ
B
150 kJ
C
200 kJ
D
50 kJ
