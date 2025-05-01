Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Energy Diagrams
Energy Diagrams
15. Chemical Equilibrium / Energy Diagrams / Problem 1
Which component of an energy diagram represents the maximum energy structure along a reaction coordinate?
A
Reaction coordinate
B
Transition state
C
Reactants
D
Products
