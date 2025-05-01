Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Energy Diagrams
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Energy Diagrams
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
15. Chemical Equilibrium / Energy Diagrams / Problem 3
Problem 3
A reaction with an activation energy of 20 kJ is compared to one with 80 kJ. Which reaction is faster?
A
The reaction with 20 kJ activation energy.
B
Both reactions have the same speed.
C
The reaction with 80 kJ activation energy.
D
Speed cannot be determined from activation energy.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer