First Law of Thermodynamics
3. Matter and Energy / First Law of Thermodynamics / Problem 5
Problem 5
A system absorbs 50 J of heat and does 20 J of work on its surroundings. What is the change in internal energy?
A
-70 J
B
30 J
C
-30 J
D
70 J
