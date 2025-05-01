Skip to main content
First Law of Thermodynamics
First Law of Thermodynamics
First Law of Thermodynamics / Problem 4
In a refrigerator, heat is removed from the interior to the surroundings. How would you evaluate the signs of q and w for the interior?
q is negative, w is positive
Both q and w are positive
q is positive, w is negative
Both q and w are negative
