Introduction to Chemistry
First Law of Thermodynamics
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
3. Matter and Energy / First Law of Thermodynamics / Problem 1
Problem 1
What does the first law of thermodynamics state?
A
Energy cannot be created nor destroyed, only transferred.
B
Energy can be transferred without any loss.
C
Energy is always conserved in isolated systems.
D
Energy can be created and destroyed.
