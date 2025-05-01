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Introduction to Chemistry
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Gas Stoichiometry
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Gas Stoichiometry
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11 Gases / Gas Stoichiometry / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the molar mass of water (H
2
O)?
A
18 g/mol
B
16 g/mol
C
22 g/mol
D
20 g/mol
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