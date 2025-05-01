Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Gas Stoichiometry
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Gas Stoichiometry
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
11 Gases / Gas Stoichiometry / Problem 5
Problem 5
In a reaction where 3 moles of A react with 2 moles of B to produce 4 moles of C, if you start with 6 moles of A, how many moles of C can be produced?
A
8 moles
B
12 moles
C
6 moles
D
4 moles
AI tutor
0
Show Answer