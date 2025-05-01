Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Gas Stoichiometry
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
11 Gases / Gas Stoichiometry / Problem 2
Problem 2
If a gas has a pressure of 2 atm, a volume of 10 L, and a temperature of 300 K, what is the number of moles of the gas? (R = 0.0821 L·atm/mol·K)
A
0.54 moles
B
1.64 moles
C
2.46 moles
D
0.81 moles
