Gas Stoichiometry
11 Gases / Gas Stoichiometry / Problem 2
Problem 2

If a gas has a pressure of 2 atm, a volume of 10 L, and a temperature of 300 K, what is the number of moles of the gas? (R = 0.0821 L·atm/mol·K)