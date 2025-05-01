Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Introduction to Chemistry Final - Part 1 of 4
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
10. Chemical Bonding / Ionic Bonding / Problem 22
Problem 22

Analyze the electron transfer process in the formation of MgO. What happens to the magnesium and oxygen atoms?