Introduction to Chemistry Final - Part 1 of 4
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Problem 22
Problem 23
Problem 24
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Bohr Model (Simplified) / Problem 3
Problem 3
How can the concept of excited and ground states be used to explain the emission spectrum of an element?
A
Electrons do not emit light when transitioning between states.
B
Electrons emit specific wavelengths of light as they return to the ground state from an excited state.
C
Electrons absorb all wavelengths of light when moving to an excited state.
D
Electrons emit light only when they are in the ground state.
