Introduction to Chemistry Final - Part 1 of 4
SAMPLE
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Emission Spectrum (Simplified) / Problem 4
Problem 4

Given a wavelength of 400. nm, calculate the energy of the photon. (Use h = 6.63 x 10-34 J·s and c = 3.00 x 108 m/s)