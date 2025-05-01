Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Ionic Bonding
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Ionic Bonding
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
10. Chemical Bonding / Ionic Bonding / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does ionic bonding differ from covalent bonding?
A
Both ionic and covalent bonding involve the transfer of electrons.
B
Ionic bonding involves the transfer of electrons, while covalent bonding involves the sharing of electrons.
C
Both ionic and covalent bonding involve the sharing of electrons.
D
Ionic bonding involves the sharing of electrons, while covalent bonding involves the transfer of electrons.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer