Introduction to Chemistry
Ionic Bonding
10. Chemical Bonding / Ionic Bonding / Problem 2
Problem 2
In the formation of NaCl, what happens to the sodium atom?
A
It loses an electron to become a cation.
B
It gains an electron to become a cation.
C
It shares an electron with chlorine.
D
It remains neutral.
